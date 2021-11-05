29,135 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,000. Amundi owned 0.05% of Nordson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 134.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 71.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $262.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $264.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

