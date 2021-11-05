$309.20 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report sales of $309.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.90 million and the lowest is $306.40 million. Medpace posted sales of $259.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.84. 171,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,122. Medpace has a one year low of $112.54 and a one year high of $229.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.21.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,437. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Medpace by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Medpace by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Medpace by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Medpace by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

