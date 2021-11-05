31,845 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,948,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,198,000 after acquiring an additional 504,696 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DT shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 277.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

