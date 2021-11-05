3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $334.50

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 334.50 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34), with a volume of 376744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334 ($4.36).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 45.62 and a quick ratio of 35.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 316.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 307.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.50.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

