3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $334.50

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 334.50 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34), with a volume of 376744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334 ($4.36).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 45.62 and a quick ratio of 35.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 316.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 307.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.50.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.