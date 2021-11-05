$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce $4.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $16.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $20.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.52. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

