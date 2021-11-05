$464.66 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report $464.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $463.20 million to $467.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $417.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $34.71 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $35.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.