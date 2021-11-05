4,899 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

