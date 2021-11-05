$52.41 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to post sales of $52.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.70 million and the lowest is $51.11 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $205.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.31 million to $208.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $213.27 million, with estimates ranging from $208.14 million to $218.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 19.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $165,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,549 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. 54,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,595. The company has a market cap of $673.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

