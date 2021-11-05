5,500 Shares in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,748,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,075,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,444,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.79 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

