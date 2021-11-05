$56.34 Million in Sales Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to announce sales of $56.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.28 million to $58.40 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $1.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,982.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $229.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.95 million to $241.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $418.63 million, with estimates ranging from $392.35 million to $468.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 475,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,418. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.74.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $834,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $59,195.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 814,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,093 and sold 40,087 shares valued at $940,393. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 247.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

