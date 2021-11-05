5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Down 10.6%

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) was down 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.69. Approximately 172,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 223,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.14.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.60 million and a PE ratio of 65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.10.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

