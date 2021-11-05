$60.46 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report $60.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.36 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $267.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $271.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $182.02 million, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $157.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.44 and its 200-day moving average is $128.32. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 87,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.