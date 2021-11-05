646 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 646 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after buying an additional 456,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

