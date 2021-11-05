6,484 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.