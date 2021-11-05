6,946 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

