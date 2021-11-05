$74.70 Million in Sales Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to announce $74.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.40 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $11.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 536.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $292.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.20 million to $306.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $559.83 million, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $567.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

DESP stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. 542,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,172. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Despegar.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

