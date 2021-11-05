$75.13 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report sales of $75.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.40 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $82.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $304.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.91 million to $305.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $300.39 million, with estimates ranging from $300.30 million to $300.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 77.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,583. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

