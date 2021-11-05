85,171 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,043,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after buying an additional 726,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 2,173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 378,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $70.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.44.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

