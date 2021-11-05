908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Sells $692,400.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $692,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MASS shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 908 Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in 908 Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 908 Devices by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

