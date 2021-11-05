A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A. O. Smith’s third-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.4% and 9.1%, respectively. The company is likely to benefit from its robust liquidity position and dedicated capital deployment strategies. It is rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. The reduction of debt remains one of its priorities. For 2021, it expects revenues to grow 20-21% year over year. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. A. O. Smith’s solid position in the replacement market, which accounts for 85% of the North American segment, is a long-term growth driver. High costs and expenses, including the cost of sales and operating expenses, might affect its margins and profitability. In the past seven days, the company's earnings estimates for 2021 have increased.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.20.

AOS opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $79.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

