Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry year to date, courtesy of robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2021. This marked the company’s fifth straight quarter of earnings beat. It also reported strong growth in key metrics on a two-year basis, reflecting robust growth from the pre-pandemic levels. Earnings growth was aided by robust digital sales momentum, gross margin expansion and tight expense control. Sales growth was led by robust growth witnessed in the United States, the company’s largest market. The company outlined a decent view for third-quarter and fiscal 2021. However, the company expects higher operating expense in Q3 owing to elevated fulfillment expenses and marketing spend. Supply-chain disruptions and higher freight cost are likely to persist in third-quarter and fiscal 2021.”

Separately, TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

ANF stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

