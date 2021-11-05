Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $17.21 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09.

