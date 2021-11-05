Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 1,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 158,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

ABSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Absci Corp will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

