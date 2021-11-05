Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $173.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.13. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $107.35 and a 12-month high of $189.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.34.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acceleron Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Acceleron Pharma worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XLRN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

