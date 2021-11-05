Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells $1,984,956.66 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Spellman Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $1,780,550.00.

NYSE:ACN opened at $366.80 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $231.07 and a 12 month high of $366.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.19. The company has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

