ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,511,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 28,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,358,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 128.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 62,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

