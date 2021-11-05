ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

NYSE ACCO traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $9.39. 29,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $898.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.16.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

