Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Sells $28,733.62 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $28,733.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARAY. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 17.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 935,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 144.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 5.5% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 218,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the third quarter worth $2,692,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 71.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 96,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.