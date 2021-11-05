Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accuray in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $534.25 million, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%.

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $122,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $28,733.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 and have sold 53,430 shares valued at $248,241. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth $62,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

