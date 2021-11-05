Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.
Accuray stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,176. Accuray has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accuray stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.55% of Accuray worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.
Accuray Company Profile
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
