ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of ACIW stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 278,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACI Worldwide stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of ACI Worldwide worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

