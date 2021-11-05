AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 8.27%.

ATY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. 1,077,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $265.99 million and a PE ratio of 31.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AcuityAds stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 316,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of AcuityAds at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

