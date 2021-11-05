AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcuityAds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:ATY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.32 million and a PE ratio of 30.50. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,704,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $903,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

