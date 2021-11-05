Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Acushnet has increased its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get Acushnet alerts:

NYSE GOLF traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 310,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,089. Acushnet has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acushnet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Acushnet worth $20,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.