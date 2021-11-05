AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AHCO. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.03. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

