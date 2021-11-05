AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

AHCO stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. 32,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.03.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdaptHealth stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.