ADC Therapeutics’ (ADCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.10. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $38.34.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

