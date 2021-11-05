Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 175.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. Adevinta ASA has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

