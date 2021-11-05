AdEx Network (ADX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.38 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $71.05 million and $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00053824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00244904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00096732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

