Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,207 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,209 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.33.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.47 on Friday, hitting $665.61. 38,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $676.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $629.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.