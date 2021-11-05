Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADT1 stock opened at GBX 149 ($1.95) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £319.23 million and a PE ratio of -24.83. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.50 ($2.33). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.77.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

