Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

NYSE:WMS traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $123.83. The stock had a trading volume of 493,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $125.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

