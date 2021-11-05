Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$24.00 at ATB Capital

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 price target (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.88.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.46 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$14.47 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.18%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

