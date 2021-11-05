Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

AERI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,595. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $578.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

