Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.
AERI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,595. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $578.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.
