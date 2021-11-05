Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) PT Lowered to $22.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.18% from the company’s current price.

AERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $567.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.87. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after purchasing an additional 98,928 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 548,628 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,546,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 436,299 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

