Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. 682,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,280. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

