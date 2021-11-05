Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $47.51

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.51, but opened at $45.31. Agilysys shares last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 75 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 in the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 36.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

