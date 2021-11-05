Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACDVF. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Get Air Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.