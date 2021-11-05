Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of AFLYY opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.55. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.