Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Announces Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABNB traded up $5.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,585,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,773. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.05. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,384,632 shares of company stock worth $211,439,754 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbnb stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Airbnb worth $549,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.56.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

